good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 16, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsReligion

Religion: Unanswered Questions

By: Pastor Gilbert Garcia
16
0

One of the most repeated questions we as human beings ask is, Why? Especially children, who constantly respond to every situation with the same question.

This response may be triggered by different factors: our curiosity, our lack of knowledge, our desire to test someone’s patience, or simply our need to obtain a deeper understanding of the facts or situation. 

Pastor Gilbert Garcia

When it comes to the more serious events in life, the question takes on a whole different meaning: Why are we here? What is the meaning of life? Why do we suffer? Why do children get cancer? The list goes on and on.

As a pastor, I’ve heard this question so many times (not that I’m tired of this). This happened very recently. Maybe you read or heard the news less than two weeks ago about the three teenagers that were hit by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Salinas. The girl received a back injury, a young man received a leg injury, and the other young man, Alejandro Venegas, died at the scene. Alejandro was a member of my church, Gilroy Bilingual Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The question, “Why?” is the one I have heard the most and is always preceded by the name of God. If God loved Alejandro, why did He permit this to happen? 

Alejandro was a wonderful human being. The last time I saw him was at church. When we hugged, I said, “I love you, man.” Alejandro answered, “I love you too, Pastor.” The next day, he died.

I’m only human and I cannot pretend to have all the answers to why God permits good people to suffer, but I trust Him enough to know He knows exactly what He is doing at any given time, and I know that all things work together for those that love Him and have put their trust in Him.

Rest in Peace Alejandro, and we will see you in the morning.

Gilbert Garcia is pastor of the Morgan Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA), the Gilroy Bilingual SDA, and the Salinas Hispanic SDA Church. He is a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. Pastor Garcia can be reached at [email protected]

Pastor Gilbert Garcia

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,214FollowersFollow
2,893FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Gavilan will dedicate new bridge

Live Oak girls volleyball team starts BVAL West Valley title quest