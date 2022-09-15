Local Scene: Gavilan will dedicate new bridge

Local students named to SNHU President’s List

A trio of Morgan Hill residents were named to the Summer 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

They are: Casey Conforti, Kendra Stewart and Shantell Schweikart.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history. It now serves more than 165,000 learners worldwide.

Monterey farmers endorse Hernandez for Congress

San Benito County Supervisor Peter Hernandez announced this week that the Monterey County Farm Bureau has endorsed his run for U.S. Congress District 18.

In a statement, the farm bureau said, “In his interview with Directors of our Farm Bureau, Peter stated that he believes in policies that support law enforcement and community safety, tackling inflationary pressures due to overspending by government, and supports improving our immigration policies for fairness and the farm employment sector.”

Hernandez said regarding the district’s food supply, “Farmers and their families who grow the food we depend on are being threatened with closure due to overarching government reach on traditional fertilization practices in the name of the environment. The policies being pushed upon them are threatening their ability to maintain production and make ends meet threatening closure. I will fight to maintain farmers’ autonomy and support farmer’s choice policies.”

Hernandez is running on the Republican ticket against Democrat Zoe Lofgren, who is currently serving in her 13th term in Congress.

Hernandez was born and raised in San Benito County, where he currently serves as Chair of the Board of Supervisors. He grew up in the agricultural community, as his parents worked the local fields, says a press release from Hernandez’ campaign.

“As a small business owner today, Peter understands firsthand the dedication and creativity required for a small business to thrive. And as a Hispanic man, Peter is dedicated to engaging Hispanic families in the civic and electoral process, and looks forward to serving as their voice and representative in US Congress,” the press release continues.

The Monterey County Farm Bureau, founded in 1917, represents farmers and ranchers in the interest of promoting and protecting agriculture throughout Monterey County, says the press release.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Gavilan College to dedicate new bridge

Gavilan College will celebrate the completion of its new steel and cement bridge with a ribbon cutting event on Sept. 21 at 11am at the Gilroy campus, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.

The event will also commemorate the naming of the newly constructed bridge as the “Susan Dodd Crossing,” in honor of former faculty member, Athletic Director, and largest single donor for the construction of the bridge.

The original wooden bridge (circa 1967), connecting both sides of Gavilan’s Gilroy campus, was tested in June 2019 and suffered from dry rot in the support trusses. In July 2019 plans began to replace it. After three years of planning, contractor selection and implementation, the new bridge was finished on Aug. 15.

“This new bridge is symbolic of the next and exciting phase our college district has entered, with the arrival of our new Superintendent/President, Dr. Pedro Avila, and the implementation of the rest of the Measure X construction projects that will improve the lives of our South County communities,” Gavilan Governing Board of Trustees President Edwin Diaz said.

“It is an honor for me to lead this college district through its reinvention and expansion,” Gavilan Superintendent/President Pedro Avila said. “The communities we serve need a bridge to increase their earning potential, a solid foundation of support and resources to succeed. I am grateful for the years of dedication and donation to our college from Susan Dodd.”