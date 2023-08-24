good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
80.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 24, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: The Parliament of the World’s Religions defends freedom and human rights

By: Rev. Patrick Davis
9
0

Last week, Aug. 14-18, the Parliament of the World’s Religions returned to Chicago, the birthplace of the modern interfaith movement, after 30 years away to celebrate 130 years of history. The Parliament attracted 10,000-plus religious and civic leaders from more than 200 diverse religious, indigenous and secular beliefs and more than 80 nations. They came to connect and stand in solidarity with individuals and organizations committed to justice, peace and planetary sustainability.

Rev. Patrick Davis

The Parliament is the most important and largest gathering of the world’s religious and spiritual leaders and practitioners, uniting in a collective, courageous and clear reply to the most dangerous crisis confronting the people living on this planet today—authoritarianism.  

This existential, expanding, global scourge is manifesting in tyrants and authoritarians who commit crimes against humanity, suppress fundamental freedoms, subvert democracies and murder the truth with lies. These bullies and despots are pursuing nationalist wars and winking at domestic terrorism. 

They are fostering hate and the resurgence of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, misogyny and racism. And they are attempting to misappropriate and weaponize religions to justify the unjustifiable. 

The religions of the world and its leaders are answering the Call to Conscience: Defending Freedom and Human Rights, the theme of the 2023 Parliament Conference.

The Parliament of the World’s Religions was created 130 years ago to cultivate harmony among the world’s religious and spiritual communities and foster their engagement with the world and its guiding institutions. 

In order to achieve a just, peaceful and sustainable world, the Parliament invited individuals and communities who are equally invested in attaining this goal. The objective is for religious and spiritual communities to live in harmony and contribute to a better world from their riches of wisdom and compassion; to replace religious and cultural fears and hatreds with understanding and respect; for people everywhere to come to know and care for their neighbors; and to weave the richness of human and religious diversity into the fabric of communal, civil, societal and global life. 

It is the work of the Parliament to imbue hope that the world’s most powerful and influential institutions move beyond narrow self-interest to realize the common good. This is critical to ensure that the Earth and all life are cherished, protected, healed and restored—and that all people commit to living out their highest values and aspirations. 

Every faith has at its core a summoning to ease the suffering of others and to contribute to a just, peaceful and sustainable world. This past week, the Parliament of the World’s Religions issued its Call to Conscience to people of faith and spirit, and to all people of conscience, to stand together in defense of the dignity, freedom and human rights of all.

Rev. Patrick Davis (United Methodist) is a member of the Interfaith Clergy Association of Morgan Hill and Gilroy, and Executive Director for the Bay Area Alliance for Youth and Family Services, Inc. Davis can be reached by email at [email protected].

Rev. Patrick Davis

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

NROTC offering college scholarships

The Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) is offering...
Community

Letter: District staff are fleeing

As someone who retired early from the Morgan Hill...
Business

Chick-fil-A requests delay of Morgan Hill permit approval hearing

The Morgan Hill Planning Commission is scheduled to consider...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,265FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

NROTC offering college scholarships

Letter: District staff are fleeing