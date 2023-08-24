NROTC offering college scholarships

The Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) is offering a Marine Corps Options Scholarship for eligible students that will fully pay their college tuition.

The scholarship is designed to educate and train qualified young men and women for careers as commissioned officers in the United States Marine Corps while providing full tuition at an NROTC affiliated school.

The scholarship also includes:

• Lab fees, books and uniforms

• Provide leadership opportunities within the ROTC unit

• Stipend between $250-$400 per month through freshman-senior year

To be eligible, applicants must:

• Be a U.S citizen (born or naturalized) and be between the ages of 17-23

• Be physically qualified by Marine Corps standards

• Have no moral disqualifications

• Be a high school graduate (upon completion of your senior year)

• Have a minimum 1000 SAT or 22 ACT or 74 Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB)

• Be admitted to a participating NROTC college or university

• Have a minimum score of 200/300 on the Marine Corps Physical Fitness Test

Capt. Shae Crombie encouraged those interested to submit applications early.

To apply and learn more about the scholarship program and other education opportunities, reach out to Marine Corps Recruiter Gunnery Sergeant John T. Rees at the Recruiting Sub-Station in Gilroy at 408.203.7592.

More information on the application process can be found at tinyurl.com/4dfuy8k2.