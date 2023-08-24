good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 24, 2023
Letter: District staff are fleeing

Letter: District staff are fleeing

By: Veronica Hoyle-Kent
19
0

As someone who retired early from the Morgan Hill Unified School District because of Superintendent Dr. Carmen Garcia’s management style, I’m glad the Times is asking questions about the effect she’s had on district staff. 

While she claims to “listen” to parents, staff and students, I’m not sure much sinks in unless it’s a narrative that supports her agenda. I frequently felt my point of view was dismissed unless it supported hers. 

While there are many factors that can drive a mass exodus from a school district or any organization, I feel this is more akin to refugees fleeing a dictatorship. I hope the Times and Morgan Hill parents and staff continue to watch her actions carefully and hold her accountable. 

Veronica Hoyle-Kent

Retired MHUSD Director, Technology & Enrollment

Veronica Hoyle-Kent

Support Local Journalism
