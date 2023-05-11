good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 11, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: More blessed to give?

By: Pastor Justin Humphreys
9
0

Do you have a prayer room? Is there a room or destination that is “your place” to connect with God? The garden across the Kidron Valley was a place where Jesus went to pray and connect with his father. It is there that Jesus was strengthened to complete his mission, be confident of his identity, and protect his disciples.

Jesus knew his mission. Jesus knew all that was going to happen in that garden and with Judas. Indeed, he even knew about the agony of the cross that awaited him. It is in the garden where Jesus is strengthened through worship and prayer to complete the will of the Father. Jesus knows all that is going on in our lives too. Prayer and worship are the tools that give us the strength to complete what he has called us to.

Pastor Justin Humphreys

Jesus knew his identity. Jesus was confident in his identity. He knew who he was and whose he was. There is a power behind the words, “I am he.” (We are reminded of Moses’ God encounter in Exodus 3:14). We can have confidence when we face trials because our new life is in Christ. We connect with the Father to be encouraged about our new identity found in Jesus.

Jesus knew his own. Jesus was about community. He was worshiping and praying with his disciples. This was his tribe. Jesus was in the middle of an incredible and intense trial and yet he was still looking after his sheep. He kept his promise to them (John 6:39, 17:12). When we face trials, we need to keep the body of Christ close to us. Other believers will remind us of Jesus’ promise when he told the disciples, “I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20)

As you pray and worship wherever your “garden” might be, may you be encouraged in your mission, identity and community.

Justin Humphreys is the Executive Pastor of Community Christian with campuses in Morgan Hill and San Jose. He can be reached at [email protected] 

Pastor Justin Humphreys

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Academic honors; lawn watering three days a week

Pastor Justin Humphreys -
Becerra inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Mary...
Business

Learn about Morgan Hill’s public works services

Pastor Justin Humphreys -
National Public Works Week is May 21-27, and the...
Community

Morgan Hill solicits bids for new fire station

Pastor Justin Humphreys -
The City of Morgan Hill is getting closer to...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,243FollowersFollow
2,847FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Academic honors; lawn watering three days a week

Learn about Morgan Hill’s public works services