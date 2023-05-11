Religion: More blessed to give?

Do you have a prayer room? Is there a room or destination that is “your place” to connect with God? The garden across the Kidron Valley was a place where Jesus went to pray and connect with his father. It is there that Jesus was strengthened to complete his mission, be confident of his identity, and protect his disciples.

Jesus knew his mission. Jesus knew all that was going to happen in that garden and with Judas. Indeed, he even knew about the agony of the cross that awaited him. It is in the garden where Jesus is strengthened through worship and prayer to complete the will of the Father. Jesus knows all that is going on in our lives too. Prayer and worship are the tools that give us the strength to complete what he has called us to.

Jesus knew his identity. Jesus was confident in his identity. He knew who he was and whose he was. There is a power behind the words, “I am he.” (We are reminded of Moses’ God encounter in Exodus 3:14). We can have confidence when we face trials because our new life is in Christ. We connect with the Father to be encouraged about our new identity found in Jesus.

Jesus knew his own. Jesus was about community. He was worshiping and praying with his disciples. This was his tribe. Jesus was in the middle of an incredible and intense trial and yet he was still looking after his sheep. He kept his promise to them (John 6:39, 17:12). When we face trials, we need to keep the body of Christ close to us. Other believers will remind us of Jesus’ promise when he told the disciples, “I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20)

As you pray and worship wherever your “garden” might be, may you be encouraged in your mission, identity and community.

Justin Humphreys is the Executive Pastor of Community Christian with campuses in Morgan Hill and San Jose. He can be reached at [email protected]