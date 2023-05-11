good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 11, 2023
A City of Morgan Hill Public Works crew installs a new stop sign and related striping Dec. 21, 2020 at Depot and First streets. File photo
Learn about Morgan Hill’s public works services

National Public Works Week is May 21-27

By: Staff Report
National Public Works Week is May 21-27, and the City of Morgan Hill is inviting residents to celebrate by getting an up-close view of the equipment used to keep the community’s utility systems running, and meet the people who ensure households and businesses have running water, flushing toilets and clean parks. 

The celebration event will take place 9:30-11:30am May 25 at the Morgan Hill Corporation Yard, 100 Edes Court, according to city staff. Attendees will be able to view demonstrations on how the city’s utility systems work, meet Morgan Hill public services personnel and get updates on upcoming public works projects in the city limits. Parking for the event is available at the Morgan Hill Community Park off West Edmundson Avenue, near the Magical Bridge Playground. 

This year’s theme for National Public Works Week is “Connecting the World Through Public Works.” The proclamation highlights the work that public works professionals do to “improve the quality of life for communities throughout the country,” says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill. 

“We are thankful to our Public Works professionals for their continued dedication to providing the Morgan Hill Community with top service and professionalism,” said Chris Ghione, Morgan Hill Public Services Director. “We are excited to showcase the team, their equipment and upcoming projects with the community as we celebrate National Public Works Week.” 

The City of Morgan Hill’s Public Services Department includes the Utilities, Maintenance and Engineering Divisions, city staff said. Projects in these divisions include services that improve and operate the city’s infrastructure—such as providing water and wastewater services to the community, maintaining roads, parks, trails and buildings and constructing new infrastructure for the city. 

The personnel in these divisions are responsible for all the day-to-day work that keeps Morgan HIll’s infrastructure and community safe, says the press release. 

To learn more about the City of Morgan Hill’s Public Services Department, visit the city’s website at www.morganhill.ca.gov/1058/Public-Works.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
