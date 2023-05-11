good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 11, 2023
A conceptual drawing by Jeff Katz Architecture shows what the proposed Butterfield Fire Station will look like.
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Morgan Hill solicits bids for new fire station

New $7.5M facility proposed on Butterfield Boulevard

By: submitted
The City of Morgan Hill is getting closer to building a new fire station on Butterfield Boulevard, as city staff recently sent out a request for bids from contractors for the project. 

The new fire station will be located at 17285 Butterfield Blvd., at the former site of the Morgan Hill Community Garden. A description of the project in a request for bids published on April 7 reads: “Site demolition of existing flatwork and native landscaping, installation and construction of new 6,065 square feet single story stucco finished wood framed fire station, surrounding site work and ADA parking upgrades at neighboring parking lot.”

The estimated construction cost for the new station is $7.5 million, according to the bid request. Contractors have a deadline of May 11 to submit their bids for the project. 

The new building will be the fourth fire station in Morgan Hill, including the CalFire Santa Clara Unit headquarters on Monterey Road just south of town. The Morgan Hill City Council unanimously approved design plans for the Butterfield station in November 2022. 

The station will include a two-vehicle fire engine/apparatus bay, plus equipment cleaning areas; a fitness room; three bunk rooms; a combined kitchen and dayroom; and two restrooms with showers. The plans also include drought-friendly landscaping. 

City officials have previously said that construction could begin by this summer, and reach completion about a year later. 

