October 22, 2021
Recall election certified in Santa Clara County

By: Staff Report
The Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election has been certified in Santa Clara County, Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey announced Oct. 14.

The majority of voters within Gilroy voted against the recall, according to county election data, with precincts reporting between 55-77 percent of voters choosing “no.” Republican Larry Elder was also voted as the top candidate within all Gilroy precincts.

The recall received majority support in two precincts in western San Martin, garnering seven and 17 more votes for “yes” than the opposition, respectively.

“The Gubernatorial Recall Election was scheduled with only 70 days to conduct the election, instead of the typical six-month timeframe,” Bushey said. “Volunteers and staff worked hard to conduct an efficient election.”

The final turnout for the election totaled 638,555 ballots cast, representing 63.04 percent of the 1,012,905 registered voters. Gov. Gavin Newsom retained his office as more than 50 percent of votes casted in California were against the recall.

Countywide, about 73 percent of voters rejected the recall.

For information, visit sccvote.org.

