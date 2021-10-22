Storm brings few power outages in region

Rainy weather that came through the Bay Area Wednesday night into Thursday did not do much damage to its electric infrastructure, with PG&E announcing minimal outages to its customers in the region.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said about 1,200 customers in the nine-county region were out of power as of 3pm Thursday.

The utility provider’s website showed an outage of less than 50 customers in a neighborhood in east Morgan Hill as of about 5:20pm Oct. 21. A region in rural east Santa Clara County, just north of Mt. Madonna County Park, showed between 50-499 customers were without power.

Services were expected to be restored by Thursday night in both local regions, according to the PG&E website.

Often tens of thousands of people lose power in the Bay Area when wet and windy weather rolls through the region, and nearly 4,000 lost power in Oakland alone on Wednesday afternoon in a weather-related outage, but outages were kept to a “minimum” so far Thursday, Sarkissian said.

The Peninsula had the most customers without power as of Thursday afternoon at more than 450 people, but no other part of the Bay Area like the South Bay or North Bay had more than 300 people without power, she said. More than 3,095 customers systemwide were still without power.

PG&E is preparing for the “atmospheric river” weather event forecast for the region this weekend and is reminding people they can call the utility’s outage information line at 800.743.5002 or an outage map at www.pge.com for the latest information on outages in their area.

