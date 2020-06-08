A flood control project underway in South Santa Clara County has resulted in an increase in trucks along Highway 25, which are hauling dirt to Graniterock’s Southside Sand and Gravel quarry in Tres Pinos.

Graniterock spokesperson Keith Severson said the company is hauling dirt from Upper Llagas Creek to restore previously mined portions of the quarry as part of a San Benito County-approved reclamation plan in 2000.

Earlier in 2019, Valley Water broke ground on the Upper Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project that aims to protect downtown Morgan Hill and neighboring stretches of South Valley from floods during heavy storms.

Construction crews have been busy managing wildlife and digging up dirt as they proceed with Phase 1, located in San Martin. Phase 1 of the project will expand the capacity of a 4.7-mile section Upper Llagas Creek from south Morgan Hill to north Gilroy.

The water district awarded a $68.1 million contract to Graniterock in July 2019. The overall project, spread out over two phases, is expected to cost $180 million.

San Benito County residents have reported seeing an increase in truck traffic on Highway 25. According to Severson, about 120 trucks are making five round trips a day—a procession that is likely to extend through October. He added that the number of trucks is currently higher in order to take advantage of the lighter traffic during the shelter-in-place order.

Severson said Graniterock has hired California Highway Patrol officers to monitor the trucks. Graniterock crews are also traveling the route to ensure debris does not get left behind on the highway.

Credit: Michael Moore