A local nonprofit is calling for Morgan Hill’s young artists to submit their work to the Morgan Hill Together window art competition—a fundraiser for people and businesses impacted by the Covid-19 public health emergency.

Those who wish to enter the competition must submit their works by June 30. Competing child artists are asked to create original window art that expresses the theme “Morgan Hill Together,” read the contest guidelines posted by the Morgan Hill Community Foundation. Artists should create a title for their work, and submit a short statement about what inspired the art and how it expresses the theme.

To enter, artists should hang the work in the window of their home, take a photo and upload it on the contest entry form, which is found at the website fs25.formsite.com/MHCF/Art/index.html.

Students from grades pre-K through 12th are eligible to enter the contest. Entrees will be broken up into five divisions, based on age groups and a division for special education student-artists.

The contest is a fundraiser for the Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund. The fund was established earlier this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing economic fallout. The disaster relief funds will be distributed to local nonprofits that provide assistance for those in need during the coronavirus crisis. Some funds will also go toward struggling local businesses.

The Morgan Hill Together window art competition is conducted in partnership with the City of Morgan Hill’s Library, Culture and Arts Commission, Morgan Hill Unified School District and the El Toro Culture and Arts Committee.

Marilyn Wendt, a mother of three in Morgan Hill, came up with the idea of a citywide window art contest and fundraiser for the disaster relief fund, reads a press release from MHCF. The window art competition gives an outlet for students and their parents to engage in a meaningful way to show support for the community, participate in a philanthropic cause and demonstrate their artistic and creative abilities.

The theme “Morgan Hill Together” was chosen to explore as a community “how we are all connected during this time where we are apart” due to shelter-in-place orders, reads the MHCF press release. Through the expression of artwork in their homes’ windows, children and their families can show the community that everyone is connected in more than just a physical way.

Nick Gaich, President of the MHCF, said, “We were immediately drawn in by the spirit of Marilyn Wendt’s idea as it was presented to our Board of Directors. Utilizing art as an expression of the strength and resiliency of our youth and young adults demonstrates the power of an engaged community working together as one voice of hope, love, and kindness for us all.”

The MHCF and El Toro commission are sponsoring the prize money for the window art competition. Prizes will be in the form of gift cards to local businesses—another way the contest is designed to support the local community.

MHUSD Superintendent Steve Betando added, “This fun program is so valuable during this difficult time of social separation, desire to connect with one another and needing to express ourselves. The messages and images through the Window Art Project and Competition will provide for a fun and healing family activity while connecting the people of Morgan Hill with one other and with those beyond our communities.”

Morgan Hill LCAC Commissioner Suman Ganapathy said, “We are excited to be a part of this thoughtful youth project benefiting a worthy cause. Art is powerful. It has the ability to both heal and connect with the creator and the beholder, and I have no doubt we will be moved and wowed by our creative and caring Morgan Hill youth.”

For more information, visit the contest website at fs25.formsite.com/MHCF/Art/index.html.

For more info about MHCF and the Disaster Relief Fund, visit morganhillcf.org.