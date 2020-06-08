Parents, families, siblings and friends of Morgan Hill Unified School District’s Class of 2020 lined a Saturday morning parade route cheering on more than 600 graduates from three high schools.

The district organized the parade for the graduates of Live Oak, Sobrato and Central high schools as a community celebration in place of canceled commencement ceremonies. Supporters of the graduates displayed homemade signs, balloons and giant photos of their favorite graduating seniors.

The parade began after the graduates visited their respective campuses to pick up their diplomas the morning of June 6. The procession route traversed from Cochrane Road to Tennant Avenue, via Monterey Road through downtown Morgan Hill, before turning back north.

Earlier in the week, the district broadcast online graduation ceremonies for the three schools.