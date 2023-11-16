good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 16, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsReligion

Religion: Obligating ourselves to do good things

By: submitted
9
0

I am fascinated by etymologies, the origins of words. As we approach Thanksgiving, I’m thinking about the origin of our English word “thank.” It comes from the P.I.E. (Primitive Indo-European) root tong, to think. Thank is related phonetically to think, as sang is to sing. To say, “Thank you,” in effect, means, “I will think about this good thing that you have done and I will remember it.” 

Father Jose Rubio

Many good things have happened to me in the last 12 months and I will remember them fondly. But, although we need to be thankful for the good things that have happened in our personal lives, our faiths always call us to look beyond ourselves. And, as we approach this Thanksgiving Day, I think more about the tragedies that have befallen us this past year. 

There is global warming; the last 12 months have been the hottest ever registered on our planet. Then there is the fentanyl crisis, which is even taking the lives of babies. There is the homelessness crisis in our community. I see the tents as I drive along the freeways and I speak with the homeless people who come to the church asking for help. 

And above all, above all, there are the wars: the war in the Ukraine and the war in Gaza. So many lives have been lost, so many innocent lives, on all sides. How can we be grateful as we think about these things?

There is another phrase that we used in the past to express gratefulness: “much obliged.” It is how one still says “Thank you” in Portuguese: Obrigado, much obliged. Being truly thankful needs to mean obligating ourselves to do good things for others, to commit ourselves to do what we can to make things better for others. And, to thank is to think about how we can do this. 

It seems to me that we need to do this together. So, I invite all of you to join the Interfaith Community of South County to come together and give thanks, to reflect on how we can obligate ourselves to make our community, our society, our world better, at our annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3pm at St. Stephen Episcopal Church, 651 Broadway in Gilroy.  

Finally, another word comes to mind. In Tagalog the word for thanks is salamat. It comes from the Arabic salaam which means peace, like the Hebrew shalom. Let us also come together to think about how we can obligate ourselves to bring about peace in our homes, in our community, in our world. 

Thank you. Much obliged. Peace.   

Father Jose Rubio is the Retired in Residence pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Gilroy.  He is one of the original members of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. Father Jose can be reached at [email protected].

Father Jose Rubio
Father Jose Rubio

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Tentative ruling dismisses organizers in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting lawsuit

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge ruled Nov....
Business

Pre-leasing begins for Vida at Morgan Hill apartment complex

Pre-leasing has begun for Vida at Morgan Hill, a...
Community

Operation Freedom Paws wins $25K donation

U.S. Army veteran Ramon Reyes and his chocolate labrador,...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,630FansLike
1,294FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
christmas hill park police gilroy garlic festival shooting

Tentative ruling dismisses organizers in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting lawsuit

Pre-leasing begins for Vida at Morgan Hill apartment complex