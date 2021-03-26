Officer in traffic accident

A Santa Clara Police officer was injured after colliding with another vehicle on Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, according to police reports. The officer reportedly experienced lower back pain after the accident. The officer was in Morgan Hill on a training ride. The accident was reported 10:51am March 25.

Fireworks

Residents reported a fireworks explosion in the area of San Luis Way and Cory Drive. The incident was reported 12:51pm March 19.

Petty theft

A guest of Executive Inn & Suites on Condit Road stole a mattress from a hotel room. The theft was reported 4:19pm March 20.

Reckless vehicles

Three cars were doing burnouts in the parking lot of Target, 1061 Cochrane Road, about 9:07pm March 19.

The driver of a white Ford Mustang was arrested after it was seen spinning donuts on the 16100 block of Monterey Road. The driver attempted to flee from officers, but police were able to stop the vehicle and detain the driver. The incident was reported 10:33am March 20.

Grand theft

A thief or thieves stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on Claremont Drive. The theft was reported 4:51pm March 25.

A suspect walked out of Safeway, 235 Tennant Station, with a cart that contained about $3,695 worth of liquor.

Patrol check

A witness reported that about five or more vehicles are often seen in the parking lot behind Walmart, 170 Cochrane Plaza, spinning donuts. The recklessness often happens between 12pm and 1pm. The latest incident was reported 12:33pm March 25.

Found firearm

Someone called police to report a pistol had been found in the creek behind Villa Ciolino Apartments, on Ciolino Avenue. An officer responded to the scene to collect the firearm. The incident was reported 10:50am March 25.

Petty theft

A thief or thieves stole the rear license plate from a Honda Odyssey parked on East Dunne Avenue. The crime was reported 4:03pm March 18.

Four juveniles entered Subway, 250 Cochrane Plaza, and stole several food orders. The crime was reported 2:24pm March 24.

Auto burglary

Someone smashed the window of a Chevrolet pickup truck parked on the 16800 block of Monterey Road and stole a speaker. The crime was reported 6:28pm March 21.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.