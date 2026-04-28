Marlena has worked in Morgan Hill for nearly a decade. She knows the regulars at the café by name, remembers their orders and asks about their families. She’s part of the daily rhythm of this community. But at the end of each shift, she drives nearly an hour home because living in the place she helps sustain has long felt out of reach.

And her story is not unique.

Our community is powered by the people who live and work here. We see them every day—teachers shaping our children’s futures, healthcare workers caring for our elders and staff at local shops and restaurants who keep our economy moving.

Yet as housing costs continue to go up, many of these hardworking people can no longer afford to live in the city they serve.

May is Affordable Housing Month and a perfect time to reflect not just on housing, but on what it truly means to belong.

Through the ELEVATE Morgan Hill plan, we are working to expand what’s possible. Our focus is on creating clear, accessible pathways so more residents have the opportunity to live, work and build their lives here. Housing is central to that vision.

Affordable housing is often misunderstood. Simply put, it is worker housing. It allows the people who keep our community running to afford a home without spending most of their paychecks on rent. When people have a stable place to live, families are stronger, businesses thrive and our community grows stronger with them.

One way Morgan Hill is putting this into action is through the City’s Below Market Rate (BMR) Program. The BMR home is a deed restricted single-family home priced less than market rate homes.

This makes them easier to afford for families based on their income. While some are for rent, many BMR homes also offer a chance to become a first-time homeowner.

Right now, new homes are being built, opening more doors for residents to explore owning a home in Morgan Hill. For many, this is more than an opportunity but a chance to stay in the community they love.

But opportunity only matters if people know how to access it.

That’s why we invite you to learn more:

What: Your Pathway to Affordable Homeownership: BMR Housing Workshop

When: May 12, 6-7:30pm

Where: Community and Cultural Center (CCC) 17000 Monterey Rd. Morgan Hill, CA, 95037

At this workshop, residents can learn about available homes, eligibility requirements and how to get started.

Affordable housing is about more than just buildings; it is about people. If we want Morgan Hill to remain vibrant and connected, we must ensure it continues to be a place where the people who contribute to its character and success can afford to call home.

Marlena’s story, and the stories of so many others, remind us that a community is only as strong as the people who have the opportunity to belong to it.

Mary Magana-Ayala is the City of Morgan Hill’s Economic Opportunity Program Officer.