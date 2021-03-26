The Morgan Hill Police Department has created a new web page that offers mental health resources for members of the public.

MHPD said in a press release: “In partnership with the County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Services and the South County Suicide Prevention Workgroup, the webpage provides the public with a robust list of mental health needs and awareness resources. Some of those resources include but are not limited to suicide prevention, crisis line phone numbers, grief support, LGBTQ+ support, self-care, veteran services, youth and young adults information, and housing assistance.”

The website is located at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/2108/Mental-Health-Resources.