The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ Office has begun mailing County Voter Information Guides to all active registered voters for the June 2 Statewide Direct Primary Election.

The guide provides information on the candidates and measures on the ballot, along with Vote Center locations, Official Ballot Drop Box locations, a sample of the Official Ballot and election resources to help voters prepare for casting their ballot.

Translated voter guides in Chinese, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese will be sent to voters who have selected one of these as their preferred language for voting materials, says a press release from the registrar’s office. Voters can check their voter registration status, register to vote, update their registration or change their preferred language online at sccvote.org.

“Santa Clara County voters can expect to receive their County Voter Information Guide in the coming days,” said Matt Moreles, Registrar of Voters. “The guide is an important tool for voters to prepare themselves to vote in the June Primary Election. Learn what’s on the ballot, how and where to return your ballot, and the various language and accessibility options to help make your voice count.”

To support environmental sustainability, voters have the option to opt-out of receiving a paper CVIG and receive an electronic version instead. This can be done in less than five minutes by visiting sccvote.org/gogreen. The ROV will send an email with a link to the online version of the voter guide to voters who have chosen to go paperless.

Vote by Mail packets containing the official ballot for this upcoming election will be mailed to all active registered voters by May 4.