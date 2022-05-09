good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 9, 2022
News

Police arrest San Jose man in connection to Morgan Hill homicide

Jordan Lowe arrested in San Jose and booked at county jail

By: Staff Report
A 31-year-old San Jose man has been arrested on suspicion of the killing of a 24-year-old woman in Morgan Hill in March, according to police.

Officers doing a welfare check at a home in the 16000 block of Monterey Road on March 6 found the woman, later identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as Shaianna Aguon, dead in a rear bedroom.

Investigators found several items in the bedroom that led them to consider the death suspicious, and eventually identified Jordan Lowe, 31, as a suspect in the case, police said.

Detectives took Lowe into custody on May 5 in San Jose and he was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sara Alanis at 669.253.4957 or [email protected]

