Police arrest San Jose man in connection to Morgan Hill homicide

A 31-year-old San Jose man has been arrested on suspicion of the killing of a 24-year-old woman in Morgan Hill in March, according to police.

Officers doing a welfare check at a home in the 16000 block of Monterey Road on March 6 found the woman, later identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as Shaianna Aguon, dead in a rear bedroom.

Investigators found several items in the bedroom that led them to consider the death suspicious, and eventually identified Jordan Lowe, 31, as a suspect in the case, police said.

Detectives took Lowe into custody on May 5 in San Jose and he was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sara Alanis at 669.253.4957 or [email protected]

