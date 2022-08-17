Police appeal to public to ID owner of vehicle involved in 2021 murder

Police in Morgan Hill released surveillance camera images of a vehicle suspected of being connected to a fatal shooting in the city more than a year ago.

Police said Humberto Cossio, 33, of Morgan Hill, was shot and killed July 20, 2021, as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.

The investigation found that Cossio may have been in a verbal confrontation on Ciolino Avenue just prior to the shooting, but no suspects have been identified.

Police released a photo of a white Nissan Sentra suspected of being connected to the shooting, last seen driving west on Spring Avenue.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at: 669.253.4995 or email at [email protected]

Information can be given anonymously at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1.800.222.TIPS.

