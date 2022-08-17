good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 17, 2022
News

Police appeal to public to ID owner of vehicle involved in 2021 murder

Shooting occurred July 2021 in Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
Police in Morgan Hill released surveillance camera images of a vehicle suspected of being connected to a fatal shooting in the city more than a year ago.

Police said Humberto Cossio, 33, of Morgan Hill, was shot and killed July 20, 2021, as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue. 

The investigation found that Cossio may have been in a verbal confrontation on Ciolino Avenue just prior to the shooting, but no suspects have been identified.

Police released a photo of a white Nissan Sentra suspected of being connected to the shooting, last seen driving west on Spring Avenue.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at: 669.253.4995 or email at [email protected]

Information can be given anonymously at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1.800.222.TIPS.

The Morgan Hill Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the owner of a white Nissan Sentra, which is suspected to be involved in the July 20, 2021, homicide of Humberto Cossio, 33, of Morgan Hill. Cossio was shot and killed as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue in Morgan Hill. (Morgan Hill Police Department via Bay City News)
