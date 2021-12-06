Photos: Community spirit on parade

Thousands of people flocked to the 35th annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights Parade that unwound along Monterey Road in downtown Morgan Hill Saturday evening. From dancers and marching bands, to lighted antique cars and bicycles, baton twirlers and an early day fire engine, the hour-long parade drew heavy crowds that enjoyed a glimpse of colorful lights and a taste of strong community spirit. The event reached its crescendo at the close of the parade as Santa sailed through on a decorated boat float. He then met up with dignitaries for a ceremonial Christmas tree lighting that was capped with a roar of applause.