good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
43.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 12, 2021
Article Search
KEEPING THE RHYTHM A marching drum band delivers the beat during the 35th annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights Parade in downtown Morgan Hill Saturday evening. Photos: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Photos: Community spirit on parade

By: Tarmo Hannula
1370
0

Thousands of people flocked to the 35th annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights Parade that unwound along Monterey Road in downtown Morgan Hill Saturday evening. From dancers and marching bands, to lighted antique cars and bicycles, baton twirlers and an early day fire engine, the hour-long parade drew heavy crowds that enjoyed a glimpse of colorful lights and a taste of strong community spirit. The event reached its crescendo at the close of the parade as Santa sailed through on a decorated boat float. He then met up with dignitaries for a ceremonial Christmas tree lighting that was capped with a roar of applause.

SPIRITED CONCERT A massive choir of elementary students from Valley Christian Schools delivers a list of holiday songs at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center’s Amphitheater to a crowd of hundreds. Photos: Tarmo Hannula
SPIRITED CONCERT A massive choir of elementary students from Valley Christian Schools delivers a list of holiday songs at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center’s Amphitheater to a crowd of hundreds. Photos: Tarmo Hannula
COLORFUL WHEELS Kids and adults show off their lighted bicycles in the parade. Photos: Tarmo Hannula
CLAUS ARRIVES Santa rides atop a unique boat float as the final entry in the parade. Photos: Tarmo Hannula
HOLIDAY TUNES A musician sports a lighted trumpet as part of a large marching band in the parade. Photos: Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Acorns move down, but things are looking up

Tarmo Hannula -
The Live Oak High girls soccer team has moved...
COVID-19

First case of Omicron variant reported in Santa Clara County

Tarmo Hannula -
Santa Clara County has received its first report of...
News

Supervisors close to adopting new district boundaries

Tarmo Hannula -
After hundreds of hours of fierce debate and controversy,...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Acorns move down, but things are looking up

First case of Omicron variant reported in Santa Clara County