December 12, 2021
Letters

Letter: City should abandon Monterey Rd. lane reduction plan

By: Pete Kutras
The Morgan Hill City Council needs to abandon the effort to narrow Monterey Road in the downtown area. 

Among many problems, it is unsafe and creates a parking shortage. On Saturday, Nov. 27, my wife and I decided to go to a restaurant downtown for lunch. After a futile effort to find any parking, we left to find a restaurant out of the downtown area. 

The city parking garage is of no help as I have mobility issues and cannot walk that distance to many of the restaurants. 

We then witnessed an ambulance and fire engine running red lights and sirens trying to move through downtown from roughly Main Avenue to the site of an emergency, which appeared to be near Spring Avenue and Monterey Road. Vehicles had problems moving over to allow the ambulance and fire engine to pass. If Monterey is narrowed, where and how are vehicles going to pull over? Will emergency vehicles have delayed responses if they are forced to go around downtown? 

The council needs to abandon this effort or put it before voters for a choice.

Pete Kutras

Morgan Hill

Pete Kutras

