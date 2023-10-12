good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 12, 2023
Photo courtesy of Santa Clara County Office of Education
PHOTO: Santa Clara County Office of Education honors LGBTQ+ History Month

By: Staff Report
The Santa Clara County Office of Education celebrated LGBTQ+ History Month with the raising of the Progress Flag at the South County Annex in Gilroy on Oct. 6. Five school districts were recognized for their LGBTQ+ Equitable Practices and presented a certificate: Campbell Union High School District, Fremont Union High School District, Metropolitan Education District, Mountain View Whisman School District and Santa Clara Unified School District. Commendations from Assemblymembers Marc Berman, Ash Kalra and Evan Low were presented to the districts. Ken Yeager, former Santa Clara County Supervisor, gave the keynote address at the event. “All youth have the right to feel safe, welcomed, included and that they belong on a school campus,” said Mary Ann Dewan, County Superintendent of Schools. “When we share the diversity of our greater community’s history and experiences, we help all young people achieve acceptance and visibility.”

A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
