PHOTO: Santa Clara County Office of Education honors LGBTQ+ History Month

The Santa Clara County Office of Education celebrated LGBTQ+ History Month with the raising of the Progress Flag at the South County Annex in Gilroy on Oct. 6. Five school districts were recognized for their LGBTQ+ Equitable Practices and presented a certificate: Campbell Union High School District, Fremont Union High School District, Metropolitan Education District, Mountain View Whisman School District and Santa Clara Unified School District. Commendations from Assemblymembers Marc Berman, Ash Kalra and Evan Low were presented to the districts. Ken Yeager, former Santa Clara County Supervisor, gave the keynote address at the event. “All youth have the right to feel safe, welcomed, included and that they belong on a school campus,” said Mary Ann Dewan, County Superintendent of Schools. “When we share the diversity of our greater community’s history and experiences, we help all young people achieve acceptance and visibility.”