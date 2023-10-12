good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 12, 2023
Article Search
Cheerleaders energized fans at Live Oak High School’s annual Pink Game on Oct. 6. Contributed photo.
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Live Oak students unite against cancer

By: Glen Webb
17
0

If it seemed dark a little earlier Friday night, it wasn’t just because it’s October. Morgan Hill turned out the lights and headed to Live Oak for our annual Pink Game as the community united against cancer. 

Our Acorn Spirit Squad ensured that the pregame buzz wasn’t all about the first league game against perennial contender Abraham Lincoln. Live Oak cheerleaders, present and future, energized fans as they entered the stadium. Pink accessories of every type helped generate funds for “the cure” and the Athletic Boosters made sure that everyone could sport their Live Oak Swag. 

Live Oak Unity in the fight against cancer was apparent as the team took the field with pink socks and sleeves, and our outstanding Emerald Regime Color Guard unfurled pink flags.

But all turned to focus and resolve when the band gave a flawless rendition of our National Anthem and Lincoln took the opening drive down the field for an early 8-0 lead.

In an explosion reminiscent of Homecoming fireworks, Live Oak unleashed 52 unanswered first half points enroute to a league opening 66-15 win. 

It was a great night, and week, to be an Acorn. The JV team started the evening with a 26-0 victory, the Volleyball team shut out Santa Teresa, and along with the Field Hockey team moved into contention, both with 4-1 league records. 

Catch the spirit and come out and enjoy the many games and other opportunities to get involved. And students, just like our teams, put points on the scoreboard—let’s use that spirit to put points in the gradebooks as the end of the first quarter is fast approaching. The satisfaction of a win or a well earned grade are both great things to be proud of. 

Thank you to all of our boosters, parents, students, and staff who worked tirelessly to bring our community another great night out. 

Live Oak’s next home game is Friday, Oct. 20, against Santa Teresa. 

Go Acorns!

Glen Webb 

Interim Principal, Live Oak High School

Glen Webb

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Newsom signs 56 housing bills, aiming to tackle affordable housing shortage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 11 signed multiple...
News

Nursery crops, mushrooms remain at the top in Santa Clara County agriculture

Nursery crops and mushrooms remained at the top in...
News

PHOTO: Santa Clara County Office of Education honors LGBTQ+ History Month

The Santa Clara County Office of Education celebrated LGBTQ+...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,286FollowersFollow
2,841FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Newsom signs 56 housing bills, aiming to tackle affordable housing shortage

nursery beautiful plants succulents

Nursery crops, mushrooms remain at the top in Santa Clara County...