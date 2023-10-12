Letter: Live Oak students unite against cancer

If it seemed dark a little earlier Friday night, it wasn’t just because it’s October. Morgan Hill turned out the lights and headed to Live Oak for our annual Pink Game as the community united against cancer.

Our Acorn Spirit Squad ensured that the pregame buzz wasn’t all about the first league game against perennial contender Abraham Lincoln. Live Oak cheerleaders, present and future, energized fans as they entered the stadium. Pink accessories of every type helped generate funds for “the cure” and the Athletic Boosters made sure that everyone could sport their Live Oak Swag.

Live Oak Unity in the fight against cancer was apparent as the team took the field with pink socks and sleeves, and our outstanding Emerald Regime Color Guard unfurled pink flags.

But all turned to focus and resolve when the band gave a flawless rendition of our National Anthem and Lincoln took the opening drive down the field for an early 8-0 lead.

In an explosion reminiscent of Homecoming fireworks, Live Oak unleashed 52 unanswered first half points enroute to a league opening 66-15 win.

It was a great night, and week, to be an Acorn. The JV team started the evening with a 26-0 victory, the Volleyball team shut out Santa Teresa, and along with the Field Hockey team moved into contention, both with 4-1 league records.

Catch the spirit and come out and enjoy the many games and other opportunities to get involved. And students, just like our teams, put points on the scoreboard—let’s use that spirit to put points in the gradebooks as the end of the first quarter is fast approaching. The satisfaction of a win or a well earned grade are both great things to be proud of.

Thank you to all of our boosters, parents, students, and staff who worked tirelessly to bring our community another great night out.

Live Oak’s next home game is Friday, Oct. 20, against Santa Teresa.

Go Acorns!

Glen Webb

Interim Principal, Live Oak High School