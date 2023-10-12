Nursery crops, mushrooms remain at the top in Santa Clara County agriculture

Nursery crops and mushrooms remained at the top in Santa Clara County’s latest Crop Report, which was released Oct. 6.

Overall, the value of Santa Clara County’s agricultural products rose 5.6% to nearly $359 million, the report shows.

Nursery crops, which include edible and decorative plants such as vegetable seedlings, fruit trees, bedding plants, roses and shrubs, and succulents, remained the most valuable crop type in the county, increasing 5% to nearly $115 million in value.

Mushrooms, the second-most valuable crop in the county, were up 9% to nearly $87 million. Santa Clara County is known as one of the largest mushroom-growing regions in the United States, with 16,562 tons grown in 2022.

It was a banner year for tomatoes, with values of fresh tomatoes increasing by 70% to $16.9 million, while the value of processed tomatoes more than doubled, rising from $2.9 million to $6 million.

“Food grown in Santa Clara County provides nourishment and enjoyment to local residents and people around the globe,” said Joe Deviney, the county’s agricultural commissioner. “The farmers and ranchers of the South Bay sustain our community, bolster the regional economy, and help support the broader food system.”

Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, who represents District 1 and most of the county’s farmland, said agriculture remains a cornerstone of the region’s economy and culture.

“The agriculture industry is part of the fabric of Santa Clara County, improving our quality of life and making our community more sustainable,” she said. “Growing food here in the South Bay benefits our economy and environment, improves our health and well-being, and makes us more resilient in the face of climate change. As the value of our crops continues to grow, we celebrate the hard work, ingenuity, resilience and commitment of the diverse farmers and farmworkers that make this success possible.”

This year’s report, which can be viewed at tinyurl.com/5evrh7yn, spotlights South County farms, including B&T Farms, George Chiala Farms, Countryside Mushrooms and Bianchi Ranches.

B&T Farms, based in Gilroy, produces about 78 million pounds of processed tomatoes per year, which are used in such foods as Campbell’s soups.

George Chiala Farms, located in Morgan Hill, grows about 50 to 60 million pounds of peppers every year, the report noted.

The Crop Report also highlights local producers of Asian vegetables, most of which are consumed by Bay Area residents. Santa Clara County has roughly 191 Asian farmers who grow bok choy, daikon radish, yam leaf and other items that are popular in the Asian-American community. The value of those crops in 2022 was $11.5 million.