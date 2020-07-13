The nomination period for the Nov. 3 election in Santa Clara County opened July 13.

The period can be extended to Aug. 12 for contests in which an eligible incumbent officeholder does not file.

Local offices up for election in November are the Morgan Hill City Council (Districts A and C, treasurer, and mayor), Morgan Hill Unified (Trustee Areas 5, 6, and 7), Gavilan Joint (Trustee Area 2, 4 and 6), San Martin County Water District (four seats) and South Santa Clara Valley Memorial District (three seats).

In preparation for candidates filing under the Covid-19 stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ office is electing to provide candidates with online support and options for issuing and filing nomination documents during the nomination period.

• Options for issuing documents: appointment in-person; appointment online via video conference and secured OneDrive folder; by USPS mail; or, walk-in

• Options for filing documents: appointment in-person or walk-in; USPS mail; overnight delivery; or, other delivery service—Authorization Form to Obtain/File Nomination Documents must be submitted before anyone other than the candidate can be issued or file papers. The form can be found online at www.sccvote.org/candidatesandmeasuresinformation

• If choosing issuance of electronic nomination documents: submit a “Request to Receive Nomination Documents” found online at www.sccvote.org/candidatesandmeasuresinformation, and set a video conferencing appointment or in-person appointment with an election specialist and discuss your options

• If choosing to file in-person: walk-ins will be welcomed; however, wait times may occur/vary and physical distancing requirements will be implemented—the ROV is strongly encouraging candidates to use the electronic filing options

• Eligibility to run for office must be completed before issuance of nomination documents by an election specialist

• Refer to the Candidate Guidelines for Issuing and Submitting Nomination Paperwork located online at www.sccvote.org/candidatesandmeasuresinformation.

“There is no leeway in the filing deadline,” Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey said. “Candidates should file their nomination papers as early as possible so that any incorrect or incomplete forms may be corrected before the filing deadline, which in most cases cannot be extended.”

All fees and originally signed nomination documents, including a Declaration of Candidacy and nomination signatures, must be filed together in one packet with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ Office, Candidate Services Division no later than 5pm on Friday, Aug. 7 (or by Wednesday, Aug. 12, if an eligible incumbent does not file) in order to qualify as a candidate.

Except for those running for city offices, all candidates running for special district and school district offices are encouraged to be issued nomination papers electronically and may file nomination papers at the Registrar of Voters’ Office, which is located at 1555 Berger Drive in San Jose, Building 2.

Candidates running for a city office—who have different filing requirements and deadlines—must pick up and file nomination papers with their respective city clerks’ office.

For information, contact the Registrar of Voters’ Office at 408.299.8683 or visit www.sccvote.org.