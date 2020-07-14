The annual Taste of Morgan Hill food, wine, art and music festival has been canceled for 2020, according to the event sponsor the chamber of commerce.

The two-day festival typically takes place the last weekend in September in downtown Morgan Hill. It is one of the chamber’s biggest fundraisers each year, as it attracts up to 50,000 people to the area.

Also canceled is the annual Taste of Morgan Hill Car Show.

“Our committee has done their best to weather the Covid-19 storm,” reads a post on the chamber’s Facebook page. “However, there comes a time in every event organizer’s life where the decision to ‘pull the plug or forge ahead’ must be made.”

As of July 13, Santa Clara County is only allowing public gatherings of up to 60 people, but even that number might have to come down due to new restrictions announced the same day by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

With that much uncertainty about the future of the Covid-19 pandemic and public gatherings, chamber officials “find it hard to believe even 20,000-person gatherings will be allowed in just two months,” reads the social media post.

“We are deeply saddened that this popular event will not take place this year to highlight the many wonderful arts and crafts, photography, food, nonprofit and service vendors of Silicon Valley, and that the community will not be able to enjoy some well-deserved outdoor entertainment,” reads the July 13 Facebook post. “In the meantime, we encourage you to continue patronizing local crafters, retailers, restaurants and service providers to keep them IN BUSINESS!”