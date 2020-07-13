Connor Hennings and Adrianne Gomez were named the 2019-2020 Live Oak High Athletes of the Year, while Tyler Wilde and Megan Quadrini were named the Scholar Athletes of the Year. A two-sport standout, Hennings earned Blossom Valley League Mount Hamilton Division First Team honors in football last fall, then earned a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Nevada-Reno in the spring.

Gomez had another spectacular season on the basketball court, becoming the all-time points leader in school history. Wilde was a water polo standout and also competed on the swim team, finishing with a weighted 4.38 GPA. Quadrini excelled in field hockey and soccer, and finished with a 4.24 GPA. The rest of the best seniors for Live Oak included Gillian McCaw, who did cross country and track and was the school’s valedictorian; Kolton McCrossen, who competed in cross country and track and made the CIF State Championships in track as a junior; Rhett Thorson, a water polo and swim standout; and Alex Jaramillo, who was a key player on the Acorns girls basketball team that advanced to the Central Coast Section semifinals in February.

Summer Sports Camps

Live Oak’s sports camps will run for three weeks in July. Week 1 is from the 13th through the 17th and features tennis, cheer and soccer. Week 2 is from the 20th to the 24th and features tennis, cheer, softball and volleyball. Week 3 includes tennis, girls basketball and robotics. For more information, go to LOsportscamps.com.