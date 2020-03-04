The polls are closed in California’s presidential primary election, and early returns in Santa Clara County so far show solid opposition in Morgan Hill to two local ballot measures.

As of 9:30pm, with 5,769 ballots counted, “No” votes on Morgan Hill Measure A were leading those in favor with a 62 percent margin, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.

Measure A asked the voters if a 4.4-acre parcel of property on Madrone Parkway should be rezoned to allow the owner to develop two hotels on the site.

On Morgan Hill Unified School District’s Measure I, “No” votes were also leading at 9:30pm, with about 62 percent of 8,496 ballots counted.

Measure I, which requires a 55 percent “Yes” majority for passage, would allow the school district to pursue up to $900 million in construction bonds over 30 years.

Election officials plan to continue to count votes through the night. At 9:30pm, about 9 percent of polling precincts were reporting results on Measure I, while 20 percent had reported Measure A results, according to the registrar’s site. All results posted to the site so far are labeled “unofficial.”

At the top of the March 3 ballot was the presidential primary race, which has become increasingly heated on the Democratic ballot in recent months. With about 25 percent of Santa Clara County precincts reporting results as of 9:30pm, candidate Bernie Sanders was leading the Democratic presidential field locally with about 28 percent of the votes counted.

Also on the ballot were races for state senate and assembly districts that include Morgan Hill, as well as U.S. Congressional district 19, in which Representative Zoe Lofgren is vying for reelection.

The latest local results for all races on the March 3 ballot can be viewed on the registrar’s website at sccvote.org.

