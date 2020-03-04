good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
64.7 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 5, 2020
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Election 2020: Laird extends lead in Senate race

Nohrden leads in county voting

By: Erik Chalhoub
47
0

John Laird pulled away from Vicki Nohrden the morning following the March 3 election after the two were locked in a tight battle for the State Senate 17th District seat in the first round of reporting, early unofficial results showed.

As of 9:07am March 4, Laird received 42 percent of the vote to Nohrden’s 36 percent. In the first results released the night of March 3, Laird led Nohrden by only 171 votes, but the number has now ballooned to more than 12,000 votes.

In Santa Clara County, however, Nohrden garnered 204 more votes than Laird, and led all candidates with 34 percent of the vote as of 10am March 4.

The race features three Democrats—Laird, Marie Cadenas and John Nevill—and one Republican, Nohrden.

Laird is a former Santa Cruz mayor and city councilman. He also is a former Democratic state Assembly member who lost a previous bid for California Senate. He was appointed by former Gov. Jerry Brown to head the state Department of Natural Resources and Development.

Nohrden, who lives in Carmel, has served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, and a member of the Civil Grand Jury.

Cadenas, a Santa Cruz Democrat, is executive director of Santa Cruz Community Ventures.

Nevill is a rancher from King City. He unsuccessfully ran for the State Assembly 30th District seat in 2016 as a Republican.

Cadenas and Nevill are currently positioned in third and fourth, respectively.

The 17th District encompasses Gilroy and Morgan Hill, as well as all of Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo counties and parts of Monterey County.

Avatar
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sherman takes the helm as chamber CEO

Michael Moore |
The Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce announced a change in leadership last week, with President and CEO John Horner stepping down from the role he has held for the last seven years.
Read more
News

Voters reject two hotels

Michael Moore |
If early vote totals from the March 3 election hold up, it appears that voters don’t want developers to build more hotels in Morgan Hill.
Read more
News

School bonds head toward defeat

Michael Moore |
As Measure I heads toward a resounding defeat in the March 3 election, Morgan Hill Unified School District officials are preparing to reconvene and consider other options for acquiring funding for long-term facilities construction and upgrades.
Read more
© 2020 New SV Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES

Sobrato makes its mark; moving up to top division

Sherman takes the helm as chamber CEO