good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
67 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 3, 2021
Article Search
Contractors on Oct. 29 began installing a temporary soundwall against Warren Avenue in downtown Morgan Hill to protect nearby residents from construction noise from the Llagas Creek Flood Protection project.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Next phase of flood control project begins

Project includes tunneling under west side of downtown Morgan Hill, traffic disruptions

By: Michael Moore
75
0

Construction crews have begun Phase 2A of the Llagas Creek Flood Protection project in Morgan Hill.

Work on this phase will stretch from the intersection of Main and Hale avenues through downtown Morgan Hill to Del Monte Avenue, via a giant underground box culvert. Valley Water crews and contractors will spend the better part of the next 2.5 years tunneling under Nob Hill on the west side of the downtown.

On Oct. 29, crews were beginning to install a temporary sound wall around Llagas Creek adjacent to Warren Avenue. The sound wall is intended to dampen the noise of heavy drilling and welding equipment for surrounding residents, according to city staff.

Upcoming work on Phase 2A will require traffic disruptions in the area of the Main and Hale intersection, according to Morgan Hill Public Works Director Chris Ghione. Additionally, work on relocating a sewer main is occurring on Del Monte Avenue between West Dunne and Spring Avenues. This work will not create significant traffic delays.

The Llagas Creek Flood Protection project is led by Valley Water, the water district that serves Santa Clara County. When completed, the project will eliminate flooding through the west side of Morgan Hill.

For additional information and updates about the project, visit Valley Water’s project page at bit.ly/LlagasFloodControlProject.

Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

DA declines to charge Oct. 30 Gilroy shooting suspect

Michael Moore -
Santa Clara County prosecutors said Nov. 3 they do...
Gavilan College

Gavilan College football team stays resilient amid Covid game cancelations

Emanuel Lee -
No team has been affected by Covid more than...
Local News

CalFire to conduct controlled burns in Coe Park

Staff Report -
CalFire will be conducting a series of controlled burns...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

DA declines to charge Oct. 30 Gilroy shooting suspect

Gavilan College football team stays resilient amid Covid game cancelations