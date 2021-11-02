good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
67 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 3, 2021
Article Search
CalFire
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

CalFire to conduct controlled burns in Coe Park

Burning will occur between Nov. 1 and April 30, weather permitting

By: Staff Report
36
0

CalFire will be conducting a series of controlled burns over the coming months in Henry W. Coe State Park in an effort to reduce fuels and preserve the diversity of vegetation within the park.

The burning will begin Nov. 1 and last through April 30, 2022 in the Manzanita Point area of the park, says a press release from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Piles of vegetation will be burned during appropriate weather windows during these dates.

“Not all piles will be burned at once and it may take multiple days and multiple good weather windows to consume all the piles,” says the CalFire press release.

Smoke may be seen from Morgan Hill and Gilroy during the controlled burns, authorities said.

Over the past year, Coe Park staff, in conjunction with the California Conservation Corps, has been overseeing a project focused on the health of the ponderosa pine populations. Treatments were conducted to reduce fuels from around ponderosa pines, while maintaining the “iconic plant diversity of Manzanita Point,” says the press release.

Fuel treatments included both chipping and construction of burn piles.

Crews created about 280 piles to burn during the project, CalFire said.

The Manzanita Point Group Campground will have limited closures while burning is in progress. The upper section of the China Hole Trail may also have temporary closures when piles are being burned near the trail.

Henry W. Coe is located east of Morgan Hill and Gilroy. It is the largest state park in northern California.

For the most up to date information on closures, contact the Henry W. Coe visitor Center at 408.779.2728.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

DA declines to charge Oct. 30 Gilroy shooting suspect

Michael Moore -
Santa Clara County prosecutors said Nov. 3 they do...
Gavilan College

Gavilan College football team stays resilient amid Covid game cancelations

Emanuel Lee -
No team has been affected by Covid more than...
Local News

Next phase of flood control project begins

Michael Moore -
Construction crews have begun Phase 2A of the Llagas...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

DA declines to charge Oct. 30 Gilroy shooting suspect

Gavilan College football team stays resilient amid Covid game cancelations