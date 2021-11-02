good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 1, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

18-year-old ID’d as Oct. 30 Gilroy shooting victim

Michael Daniel Zunigas-Macias died in incident at Gilroy council member’s home

By: Staff Report
89
0

Authorities identified the person who died in the Oct. 30 shooting at a Gilroy city council member’s home as 18-year-old Michael Daniel Zunigas-Macias.

Zunigas-Macias was one of four people shot at the home of Rebeca Armendariz during a large outdoor party on the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, according to police. The shooting occurred as the result of an altercation after midnight Oct. 30.

Two of the victims remain in the hospital, and another was treated for injuries and released, Gilroy Police said Nov. 1. All victims are between the ages of 17 and 19. Police have not released the names of the surviving victims.

Authorities also revealed Nov. 1 that investigators found two firearms at the scene of the shooting, as well as other evidence. Police think at least two shooters were involved in the violence, though only one suspect has been arrested.

Around 4:15pm Oct. 30, members of the Gilroy/Morgan Hill Regional SWAT team arrested Benjamin David Calderon, 19, on suspicion of homicide in relation to the shooting. He was detained after police served a search warrant at a residence on the 7100 block of Church Street, according to police.

“Based on information to this point, it is believed there were at least two shooting suspects, with Calderon being one of the suspects,” Police said in the Nov. 1 statement.

Facebook links between members of the councilmember’s family and a Calderon family that seemed to indicate a relationship disappeared on Sunday.

One commenter on the Gilroy Dispatch’s Facebook page shared an image that purported to be a Halloween party invitation coinciding with the time and place of the one at which the shooting event occurred. The host of the party was named Ben. The phone number on the invitation rang to a voicemail greeting for a Benjamin Calderon.

Armendariz has not returned phone calls requesting comment.

Throughout the weekend, officers from Gilroy Police Department and Santa Clara County Crime Lab searched the crime scene, where they found the two firearms. Police do not know if either of the firearms was used in the Oct. 30 shooting.

“The investigation is active and ongoing,” says the Nov. 1 statement from Gilroy PD. “This was a large event with numerous potential witnesses.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call Gilroy Police at 408.846.0335, or the anonymous tip line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report

