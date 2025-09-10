Marking its one-year anniversary, the local company that owns and operates the Morgan Hill Wine Trolley has announced it is expanding its fleet and broadening the variety of events and tours it offers in the South Bay.

To celebrate, El Toro Tours, Inc. invites guests to an open house event 6-8pm Sept. 12 at Luxe Flower Bar & Cafe in downtown Morgan Hill. Attendees can explore both the original Morgan Hill Wine Trolley and the company’s new El Toro Trolley—a wedding-ready, luxury white vessel with an enclosed cabin designed for private events, wine tours and group excursions.

“The Wine Trolley has quickly become both a beloved local attraction and tourism driver, raising the profile of our wine country experience just minutes from Silicon Valley,” said Krista Rupp, executive director of Visit Morgan Hill, which is co-hosting the open house event.

Founded in summer 2024 by Christina Perez and Heather Gallegos, the Morgan Hill Wine Trolley offers passengers a unique wine tasting tour experience, providing safe transportation between the city’s downtown and a list of local wineries.

The Wine Trolley has become a lynchpin in the region’s longtime efforts to expand tourism opportunities around the wine country that surrounds Morgan Hill—which includes vineyards almost as old as the city itself.

Gallegos and Perez said they created the Morgan Hill Wine Trolley to showcase a wine country that is undiscovered among many Bay Area residents who live outside South County.

The women- and Latina-owned business on its one-year anniversary is also launching a fresh lineup of fall season experiences aboard the Wine Trolley, including South County Farm Tours with fruit tasting, animal encounters and bouquet making opportunities; themed nights; a family friendly Halloween Haunt; and a Holiday Lights tour.

“As we celebrate one year, my best friend and business partner Christina and I are deeply grateful for the community’s support,” Gallegos said. “We built this experience to create memories that bring people together while showcasing the charm of our area. With our new El Toro Trolley and fall events, we’re excited to keep that magic alive.”

Space is limited at the Sept. 12 open house, and RSVP is required. For more information, visit mhwinetrolley.com or visitmorganhill.org. Luxe Flower Bar & Cafe is located at 17485 Monterey Road.