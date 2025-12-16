Students at Charter School of Morgan Hill demonstrated the power of community this fall by surpassing their goal during the school’s annual canned food drive.

Students, families and staff collected 6,413 cans that will be donated to local families and individuals in need this winter.

That’s enough cans to circle the north Morgan Hill school’s playground five times, and the campus arranged all the donated items to do just that on Dec. 12, CSMH staff said in a press release. Launched in November, the goal of the school-wide challenge was to collect enough cans to circle the playground once.

Students from kindergarten through eighth grade participated, working together to support local families in need. The donated food will be given to Reach Out Pantry, a nonprofit food bank that serves families in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, San Martin and south San Jose.

The campus’s overwhelming response highlights the generosity and teamwork of the CSMH community and its ongoing commitment to service and compassion, says the press release.