Hundreds of demonstrators took to the Morgan Hill streets Oct. 18 to exercise their freedom of assembly as part of the worldwide “No Kings” movement, joining an estimated 5-7 million Americans in protesting President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

First organized in June 2025, the second No Kings demonstration saw a significant increase in support and visibility in Morgan Hill, according to attendees.

Located at the intersection of Dunne Avenue and Monterey Road, the demonstration saw protestors on all sides of the street waving signs and chanting slogans, including “Dump Trump!” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!” whilst marching through the intersection’s crosswalk to ensure maximum visibility for motorists passing through downtown Morgan Hill.

The atmosphere was not dissimilar from a street fair, with folks of all ages in attendance, many wearing colorful and patriotic costumes and face paint, waving American flags, and sporting creative signage of their own design.

Nearby communities in Gilroy, Hollister, San Juan Bautista, Santa Cruz, Watsonville and San Jose collectively saw thousands of people joining local “No Kings” protests on Oct. 18.