The Morgan Hill Police Department will use a $90,000 grant from the State of California to pay for more enforcement and education aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths and serious injuries, MHPD said.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund local programs through September 2026.

Specifically, according to MHPD, the grant will fund more DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on impaired driving; distracted driving enforcement targeting motorists violating hands-free driving laws; enforcement focusing on speeding, failure to yield, running stop signs and red lights; and turning or lane change violations.

The grant will also pay for community presentations on traffic safety; and officer training and recertification related to the enforcement of impaired driving

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety,” Morgan Hill Police Chief Shane Palsgrove said. “Through a combination of education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone.”

OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty added, “Through focused traffic enforcement and education, we’re working toward a future where everyone will be safe on California roads. By encouraging people to prioritize safety in their daily choices, we are creating a strong road safety culture together.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.