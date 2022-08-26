good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 27, 2022
News

Morgan Hill Police recover illegal firearms during traffic stop

Suspect was on searchable probation, authorities said

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill Police recovered a concealed handgun and two other illegal firearms following a traffic stop at a local park, according to authorities.

At 12:10pm Aug. 22, a Morgan Hill Police officer on routine patrol observed a suspicious vehicle parked at Community Park, off West Edmundson Avenue, Morgan Hill Police Department reported in a press release. 

The officer contacted the vehicle’s driver, who identified himself as Bryan Gamboa, 18, of Morgan Hill, police said. The officer determined Gamboa was on probation out of Santa Clara County, allowing the police to search his vehicle and person. 

During a search of the vehicle, police found a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in the passenger’s compartment, authorities said. Officers also responded to Gamboa’s residence, where they found a rifle and shotgun. 

Gamboa was arrested and booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and a probation violation. 

Anyone with information about this case can call MHPD Det. Ryan Warren at 669.253.4894 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously online at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

