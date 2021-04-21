Morgan Hill man cited after ongoing reports of fireworks

Police cited a Morgan Hill man for possession of illegal fireworks after neighbors had been reporting frequent loud explosions in the area for several months, according to authorities.

About 8:57pm April 9, a Morgan Hill Police officer was driving in the area of Butterfield Boulevard and Barrett Avenue when he saw about 10 aerial fireworks being shot in the air, MHPD said in a press release. The officer drove toward the area of San Luis Way and Cory Drive.

At the same time, the MHPD communications center received numerous calls reporting fireworks in the area of San Luis Way.

When the officer arrived at San Luis Way, he contacted Victor Saud, 51, of Morgan Hill, authorities said.

After following up on investigative leads, the officer determined that Saud had been lighting off fireworks at Jasper Park, located at 16711 San Luis Way, police said. The officer found and confiscated three boxes of expended illegal fireworks at the park.

Saud was cited for a violation of the city’s municipal code for possession of fireworks, according to police.

Over the past six months, MHPD officers have responded to about 20 calls reporting fireworks and loud explosions. All of the reports have originated in the area between San Pedro Avenue, Butterfield Boulevard and Walnut Grove Drive, police said. The press release does not connect Saud to previous fireworks discharges in the area.

“MHPD would like to remind everyone to report those who choose to discharge illegal fireworks,” says the press release. “In the past, fireworks have resulted in brush fires, damaged homes, missing pets and unnecessary injuries. Our surrounding hills are dry, and every illegal firework poses a significant threat to the safety of our community. Morgan Hill Police and Fire have adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for illegal fireworks and will be actively patrolling for violations.”

Possession of fireworks in the Morgan Hill city limits is a misdemeanor, and can result in fines ranging from $100 to $1,000, police said. A criminal conviction could lead to a six-month jail sentence.

Anyone with information about this case or other suspects can call MHPD Sgt. Bill Norman at (669) 253-4982 or email [email protected]