December 23, 2021
NewsCrimeFeatured

Morgan Hill man arrested in November homicide

Sacramento man killed in shooting on Monterey Street and Leavesley Road

By: Staff Report
Police arrested a Morgan Hill man Dec. 22 who is suspected of shooting and killing a man as he was driving through a Gilroy intersection in November.

Nicholas Jose Carrillo IV, 20, was arrested without incident on Hale Avenue in Morgan Hill and charged with murder, attempted murder and assault with a firearm, according to Gilroy Police.

According to police, on Nov. 24, the suspect shot at a vehicle “multiple times” between 5:45-6:15pm near the area of Monterey Street and Leavesley Road and struck a 43-year-old man and another occupant.

Nicholas Jose Carrillo IV

The victims drove to the 8200 block of Murray Avenue and called for emergency assistance, police said, but the man, identified as Jorge Barraza of Sacramento, died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by law enforcement and paramedics. 

The second victim was transported to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Carrillo was identified through an “extensive investigation,” and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 21.

The next morning, Gilroy Police, assisted by the Morgan Hill Police Department, the Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team, the Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Carrillo.

He was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, where he remains in custody on no bail, according to jail records.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting, but had earlier asked witnesses to come forward if they saw any road rage incidents in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Greathead at [email protected] or 408.846.0373. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report

