good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
54.7 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 23, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police: Woman murdered at Morgan Hill hotel

Suspect arrested at scene of Dec. 22 violence

By: Staff Report
2
0

A Morgan Hill man is suspected of killing a woman during a confrontation at a local hotel Dec. 22, according to police.

The Morgan Hill Police Department reported that officers arrested William Sutherland, 42, on suspicion of murder after gathering evidence at the scene of the violence.

About 4:40pm Dec. 22, MHPD officers responded to the Executive Inn, 16505 Condit Road, to investigate a report of a physical confrontation between two people, says a press release from Morgan Hill Police.

When officers arrived, they located a female victim in a room on the lower level of the hotel, police said. The woman was not conscious and did not have a pulse.

First responders initiated life-saving efforts, and the woman was transported to Regional Medical Center in San Jose. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name.

After an initial investigation, officers determined that Sutherland had killed the woman, police said. Sutherland was arrested at the scene without further incident, and later booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call MHPD Cpl. Mindy Zen at 669.253.4917 or email [email protected]

Information can also be provided anonymously by https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1.800.222.TIPS.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Morgan Hill man arrested in November homicide

Staff Report -
Police arrested a Morgan Hill man Dec. 22 who...
Local News

Morgan Hill Inn to host blood drive Jan. 5

Staff Report -
Morgan Hill Inn, located at 16250 Monterey Road, will...
Local News

Morgan Hill man reported missing from convalescent home

Staff Report -
Update: Morgan Hill Police reported Dec. 22 that Everett...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Morgan Hill man arrested in November homicide

Morgan Hill Inn to host blood drive Jan. 5