Police: Woman murdered at Morgan Hill hotel

A Morgan Hill man is suspected of killing a woman during a confrontation at a local hotel Dec. 22, according to police.

The Morgan Hill Police Department reported that officers arrested William Sutherland, 42, on suspicion of murder after gathering evidence at the scene of the violence.

About 4:40pm Dec. 22, MHPD officers responded to the Executive Inn, 16505 Condit Road, to investigate a report of a physical confrontation between two people, says a press release from Morgan Hill Police.

When officers arrived, they located a female victim in a room on the lower level of the hotel, police said. The woman was not conscious and did not have a pulse.

First responders initiated life-saving efforts, and the woman was transported to Regional Medical Center in San Jose. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name.

After an initial investigation, officers determined that Sutherland had killed the woman, police said. Sutherland was arrested at the scene without further incident, and later booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call MHPD Cpl. Mindy Zen at 669.253.4917 or email [email protected]

Information can also be provided anonymously by https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1.800.222.TIPS.