Morgan Hill Inn to host blood drive Jan. 5

Morgan Hill Inn, located at 16250 Monterey Road, will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center from 12-4pm Jan. 5.

Walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting https://stanford.io/3srbSjC or by calling 888.723.7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.

“Blood donors are essential to the health and safety of our community. You never know when you or someone you know could need blood,” said Monica Doleshel-Aguirre, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “In critical situations, it’s the blood that has already been donated that saves lives at a moment’s notice. That’s why we are asking our community members to step up to come out to the Morgan Hill Inn blood drive. In just one hour, you could donate enough blood to help multiple patients at a time they need it most.”

Stanford Blood Center aims to reassure the public that the safety of donors is a top priority and has measures in place to ensure blood donation continues to be a safe process for everyone onsite, says a press release from Stanford Blood Center. Blood donation remains an essential activity.

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

As a special thanks for keeping patients a priority, anyone who donates at this drive will be entered to win a two-night stay at one of three California Ritz-Carlton destinations of their choice, says the press release.