The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) has eliminated late fines for all materials, including books, magazines, music and movies, which took effect Jan. 1.

While SCCLD has not charged late fines for children’s materials for years, the new change covers materials for all ages.

“One of the core values of the Santa Clara County Library District is ensuring equal and open access to library services,” said Mike Wasserman, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and Library Joint Powers Authority Board chair. “Fines do not affect everyone equally. They pose a greater barrier for those who may have a greater need for library services. Especially in tough economic times, access to public libraries is more critical than ever and eliminating late fines will certainly benefit our residents.”

Existing late fines will also be forgiven. Patrons may not see existing fines removed from their accounts until later in the month.

Fees for lost items will remain, and the processing fees have been reduced for most items. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y52kune6.

SCCLD recently launched a new auto-renewal feature. This automatically extends due dates on eligible physical materials. There are a few requirements for eligibility, including more available copies than holds, and not reaching the maximum number of five renewals. Patrons will receive notifications with each successful auto-renewal.

“Auto-renewals are a wonderful new feature, providing convenience and peace of mind, as well as three more weeks to enjoy library materials,” said County Librarian Jennifer Weeks. “This is another important service we are proud to offer our patrons during this challenging time when staying home is safest.”

Curbside and walkup holds pickup services continue at all seven SCCLD libraries.