Morgan Hill man reported missing from convalescent home

Update: Morgan Hill Police reported Dec. 22 that Everett has been located.

Morgan Hill Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 89-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from a convalescent hospital early Wednesday morning.

James Everett was last seen around 4am Dec. 22 at Hillview Convalescent Hospital at 530 West Dunne Ave.

Police have released a photo of Everett, who they say uses a walker and may be wearing a green sweater and blue jacket.

Anyone with information about Everett’s whereabouts is asked to call Morgan Hill police at 408.779.2101.

