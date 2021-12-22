good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 23, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Morgan Hill man reported missing from convalescent home

James Everett last seen 4am Dec. 22, police say

By: Staff Report
Update: Morgan Hill Police reported Dec. 22 that Everett has been located.

Morgan Hill Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 89-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from a convalescent hospital early Wednesday morning.

James Everett was last seen around 4am Dec. 22 at Hillview Convalescent Hospital at 530 West Dunne Ave.

Police have released a photo of Everett, who they say uses a walker and may be wearing a green sweater and blue jacket.

Anyone with information about Everett’s whereabouts is asked to call Morgan Hill police at 408.779.2101.

James Everett, 89, went missing from Hillview Convalescent Hospital at 530 W. Dunne Ave. in Morgan Hill on Dec. 22, 2021 at 4 a.m. He uses a walker, and may be wearing a green sweater and blue jacket. (Morgan Hill Police Department via Bay City News)

