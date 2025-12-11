Morgan Hill Scout Troops 799 and 2799 recently announced that four members have achieved Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in youth scouting programs.

The distinguished honor was awarded to Tuanna Nguyen, Megan Canhill-Mallory, Gavin Mace and Casey Nokes. Each of the new Eagles demonstrated exceptional leadership, service and perseverance throughout their Scouting journeys, Scout Advisor Mark Foggiato said in a press release.

The rigorous path to Eagle Scout requires years of dedication, mastery of essential skills and the completion of numerous advancement requirements. The four new local Eagle Scouts embraced the ongoing challenges with enthusiasm.

“These Scouts represent the very best of what Scouting stands for—leadership, character and a commitment to service. We are incredibly proud of all they have achieved,” Foggiato said.

Family, friends and fellow Scouts gathered at Grace Hill Church for the new Eagles’ Court of Honor ceremony, recognizing the countless hours of hard work that brought them to this milestone.