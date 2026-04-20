Spring is here, and so is Morgan Hill’s fifth Annual Community Earth Day Festival! Join the City of Morgan Hill and the American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) Climate Education and Action Committee on Saturday, April 25, for a day filled with sustainability, climate action and family fun.

The free event runs from 9am-2pm at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

A day of fun and learning

Explore a variety of booths offering tips on sustainability and climate action. Enjoy food from local trucks while discovering ways to reduce your environmental footprint.

Interested in electric vehicles? Get behind the wheel of a Ford, Tesla or Rivian EV, and learn how EVs can reduce emissions and save money. You could even take one for a demo drive. Visit Silicon Valley Clean Energy with its all-electric Dream Home to learn how they can assist your transition away from fossil fuels.

There will be recycling, waste-sorting and composting stations, fire safety tips from Cal Fire and Firewise, and information on solar energy, electric heat pumps, and ways to take action to protect the environment.

Family-friendly fun

The Kids’ Zone will be packed with activities, including face painting and hands-on projects like seed planting and birdhouse painting. San Martin 4-H will offer interactive agricultural and animal learning experiences. The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center (WERC) will feature live animals such as owls, raptors and snakes, showcasing local wildlife and conservation efforts.

For a fun, interactive experience, don’t miss the Climate Ecology Carnival Games. Test your skills with Tipping Point, a game focused on balancing the planet, or Knock Out, a beanbag toss made from upcycled jeans that teaches sustainability.

Youth in action

Learn how local youth are fighting for the planet at the Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action and Citizens Climate Lobby SVS booths. Bring your used tennis balls to the students from Bin to Better, who will repurpose them for use in assisted living centers, schools and animal shelters.

Protecting our natural spaces

Beautiful Coyote Valley, just north of Morgan Hill, will be featured this year. This vital wildlife corridor connects more than 1 million acres of habitat. As part of their Coyote Valley Discovery Days, the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority will be on hand to show the public the Coyote Valley Conservation Areas Master Plan (CVCAMP), which aims to restore habitats, promote agriculture and ensure public access. Festival-goers can learn more and provide input to help guide its future.

Additional highlights

Community Cycles of California will offer free bike repairs or adjustments to help you stay fossil-free. The Gilroy Beekeepers Association will present a demonstration hive, where you can learn about these essential pollinators and search for the queen. South Valley Fleurs will host their popular Plant and Craft Sale, with proceeds benefiting youth education grants and scholarships.

UC Master Gardeners will answer questions about sustainable landscaping, eco-friendly pest management and growing food at home.

The Morgan Hill Earth Day Festival is an inspiring opportunity to learn, engage and take action for a sustainable future. Whether you’re planting a seed for the environment or discovering ways to reduce your carbon footprint, this festival will motivate you to make a positive impact. Don’t miss it on April 25!

Nancy Lowe is Climate Education & Action Committee Co-Lead for the Morgan Hill chapter of American Association of University Women.