A local group of voters will host a series of local meet-the-candidate events in the coming weeks, in advance of the June 2 gubernatorial primary election. Events will take place at the Morgan Hill Grange, and are organized by the South County Silver Democrats.

On April 19, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, the incumbent in the upcoming election, will speak from 11am-12:30pm.

On April 20, Jane Kim, candidate for Insurance Commissioner, will appear from 7-8pm.

On April 27, Sally Lieber and John Pimentel, candidates for California State Board of Equalization District 2, will speak from 6:30-8pm.

The voting public is encouraged to attend each of the free events, ask questions, offer input and learn more about the issues. The Morgan Hill Grange is located at 40 East fourth Street in Morgan Hill.

The South County Silver Democrats are a community group that focuses on voter education and “creating opportunities for community members to hear directly from those seeking public office,” the group said in an event announcement.