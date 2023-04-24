good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Morgan Hill
April 24, 2023
Morgan Hill contractor wins national award

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill-based D.R. Domenichini Construction is the 2023 National Contractor of the Year recipient in the National Association of the Remodeling Industry’s annual awards competition. In partnership with Studio 38 Designs, also of Morgan Hill, DRD Construction won in the “Entire House $250,000-$500,000” category for a remodeling project they completed at a home in downtown Morgan Hill. 

For the award-winning project, Studio 38 Designs created a whole-house design plan, which included the addition of curb appeal to the exterior and revamping the interior layout, says a press release from DRD Construction. The project also modernized every room in the home, a “quaint downtown Morgan Hill cottage.”

“This was an opportunity to really make an impact on the whole layout,” said Gina Varela-Domenichini, owner of Studio 38 Designs. “The owners were looking to add a sense of spaciousness and light, and this updated floor plan and design delivered.”

DRD Construction executed that design plan for their client, homeowners Kerry Wallace and David Dindak, who are both actively involved in the Morgan Hill community.  

“Working together with the clients, Studio 38 Designs shares ideas and creates amazing designs,” said Dave Domenichini, owner of D.R. Domenichini Construction. “We always enjoy this synergy. However, this job was especially rewarding because the clients are local to our downtown location and are very involved in our wonderful community. This was a fun project, and we are honored to have been able to play a role.” 

Wallace and Dindak said their property was in an ideal location, but the home was in need of significant improvements. “The problem is that it was a fixer-upper—and it was a serious fixer-upper,” Wallace said. “We knew, right in our own backyard here in the downtown, we had an amazing company, Studio 38 Designs and DRD Construction. Not only did they have an outstanding reputation, but they were very close by, here in the downtown with us.”

Dindak added, “It is almost seamless. (Studio 38 and DRD) were so regimented in their calendar and every week. We would meet and pick out fixtures, pick out flooring, and pick out tile, and they always had everything set up.”

The full remodel included custom designs and personal touches, says the press release. For example, the couple struggled with what to do with a necessary litter box in their new home when the DRD team came up with a solution to create a custom kitty “outhouse” that is accessible to the house, yet discreet. The fireplace is another custom design included in the project. “It’s personal and empathic design touches like these that really make this whole-home remodel a stand-out and award winner,” says the press release. 

Each year, NARI presents Contractor of the Year Awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects, the press release continues. The awards are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers. NARI received nearly 455 entries across the United States, representing over $134 million in remodeling projects.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
