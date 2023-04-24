good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 24, 2023
FLOOD EPICENTER A view to the north up Llagas Creek at Main and Hale avenues during a light rain March 23. Observers have noted that when the creek crests over its bank during heavy rains at this location, downtown Morgan Hill is likely to experience flooding. Credit: Michael Moore
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Hale Avenue closed through Aug. 11 for construction

By: Staff Report
Starting April 24, Hale Avenue will be closed north of Main Avenue to both northbound and southbound traffic due to the construction of a flood control project. The closure will remain effective through Aug. 11, according to the City of Morgan Hill.

Staff and contractors with Valley Water will be working on the Upper Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project at the intersection of Hale and West Main avenues, as well as a short section of Hale Avenue. The construction will continue through the spring and summer. 

Crews will be installing box culverts underneath Hale Avenue to accommodate stormwater and reduce the risk of flooding from West Little Llagas Creek, according to city staff. 

To facilitate the construction, Hale Avenue will be closed at West Main Avenue from April 24-Aug. 11. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

