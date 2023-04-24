Hale Avenue closed through Aug. 11 for construction

Starting April 24, Hale Avenue will be closed north of Main Avenue to both northbound and southbound traffic due to the construction of a flood control project. The closure will remain effective through Aug. 11, according to the City of Morgan Hill.

Staff and contractors with Valley Water will be working on the Upper Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project at the intersection of Hale and West Main avenues, as well as a short section of Hale Avenue. The construction will continue through the spring and summer.

Crews will be installing box culverts underneath Hale Avenue to accommodate stormwater and reduce the risk of flooding from West Little Llagas Creek, according to city staff.

To facilitate the construction, Hale Avenue will be closed at West Main Avenue from April 24-Aug. 11.