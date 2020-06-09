Morgan Hill’s annual Independence Day festivities will proceed this year in a virtual format. Limits on mass gatherings imposed by Covid-19, as well as financial hardships among the celebration’s usual donors led Independence Day Celebration to make the decision to broadcast virtual events—including the patriotic sing and parade—on multiple platforms.

A press release from Independence Day Celebration’s PR and Marketing Chair, Bebe Souvannavong, is below:

The City of Morgan Hill has, for 145 consecutive years, been celebrating the 4th of July through a variety of events to bring the community together and celebrate the United States’ Independence Day. This celebration of events has been organized and run by the Independence Day Celebration Inc., an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit organization, with the support of the City of Morgan Hill and through the generous financial support of its local businesses and residents. Since the beginning of 2020, the organization, in concert with the City of Morgan Hill, the Police Department and the Fire Department have worked to create contingency plans, given the events of the past several months to continue the celebration in our community.

Unfortunately, holding the Independence Day celebration in its traditional manner with limited mass gatherings and the economic hardships facing our traditional donors, is just not possible. However, we know that the spirit of this holiday is more than just a traditional celebration. We know that the spirit of community and celebrating our country will shine through.

Thus, we are quite excited to share that in the spirit of resilience, we are changing the format of almost all of our events to be a broadcast virtual event. We are excited to bring forth a virtual car cruise, virtual patriot sing with the children of our community, a virtual parade complete with bands, horse units and special guests, and ending with a special replaying of the Morgan Hill Independence Day fireworks. This show will have a few special surprise guests, live recognition of some of the heroes who have worked tirelessly on the front line for many months, and will highlight the rich tradition of this holiday and the diversity of our community and our country. This show will be broadcast live on July 4, through multiple digital channels.

This was not an easy decision to make. However, the health and safety of our community is our top priority. We thank you for your continued support and look forward to, as a unified community, celebrating our nation’s Independence Day with you.

Please go to www.morganhillfreedomfest.com or our Facebook page for further updates. Should you have any questions or comments, you can also email us at [email protected]